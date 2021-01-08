Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.05. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 1,877,679 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

