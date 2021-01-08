Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Immersion stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

