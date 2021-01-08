IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,235.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 45750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213 ($15.85).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.62.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.