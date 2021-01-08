Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Up 14%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s share price shot up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 339,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 135,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $56,837.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

