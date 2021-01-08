Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.18. 8,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,184. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,404,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

