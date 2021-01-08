II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IIVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Robecosam AG boosted its position in II-VI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

