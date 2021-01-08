iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.62. 1,096,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 791,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,175,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

