Ignis Market Cap Achieves $26.31 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $26.31 million and $8.46 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Vebitcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Coinbit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

