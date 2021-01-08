IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 883 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $139,309.80.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of -1.18. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

