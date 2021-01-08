Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $823.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

