IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.39

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 3365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

