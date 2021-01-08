i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $5,616,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

