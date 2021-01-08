HyperExchange Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $511,182.24 and $691.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

