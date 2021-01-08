Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $65.43 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

