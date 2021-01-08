Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $235,328.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

