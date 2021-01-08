Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $20,431.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEx, BitMart, Bittrex, DEx.top, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, IDAX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

