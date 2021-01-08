HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Down 5.4%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 1,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

