Huron Consulting Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,221% compared to the average volume of 43 call options.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -306.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

