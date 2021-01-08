Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Trading 9.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.10. 23,537,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 16,331,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

