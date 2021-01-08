Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
