Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.49. 744,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 955,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 133,200 shares of company stock worth $2,434,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

