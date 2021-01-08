Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.37). Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.50-18.75 EPS.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $447.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.09 and a 200-day moving average of $407.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

