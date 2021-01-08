Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s share price rose 6% on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $450.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $438.07 and last traded at $437.83. Approximately 1,493,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,240,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

