Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Argus

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Humana stock opened at $447.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.09 and its 200 day moving average is $407.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Humana by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $11,981,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

