Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.06. 355,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 424,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

