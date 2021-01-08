Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

