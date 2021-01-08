HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $345.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.15 and a beta of 1.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,472 shares of company stock valued at $29,717,717. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.