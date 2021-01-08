Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBMD. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.81. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

