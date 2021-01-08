Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

