Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.86. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,583 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

