Holdings Ltd Dph Buys 8,000 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 196,519 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

