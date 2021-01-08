HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

