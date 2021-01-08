Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0037

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00224503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047852 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.