Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

HIBB traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $53.66. 11,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

