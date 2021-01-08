Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.
HIBB traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $53.66. 11,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
