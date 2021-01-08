Hi Mutual Society Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $19,095.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00289803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.18 or 0.02713581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

