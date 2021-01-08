HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.45 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 6,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,607. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

