HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,358 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,731. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.