HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Dover makes up 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $129.87. 4,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.