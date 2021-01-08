HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

