HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

