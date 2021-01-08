HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,511. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.