HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,875 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 28,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,277. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

