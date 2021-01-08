Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.
Shares of HESM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 5,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,437. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
