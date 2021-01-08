Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 5,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,437. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

