Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

HESM stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.