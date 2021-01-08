Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

