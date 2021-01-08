Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 169.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

HFWA stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

