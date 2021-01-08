Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.26. 142,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 83,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.32 million, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.