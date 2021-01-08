Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.26. 142,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 83,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.32 million, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

