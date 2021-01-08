Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

