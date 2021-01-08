Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.
HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
