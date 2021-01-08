Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,481.67

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,481.67 ($19.36) and last traded at GBX 1,476.16 ($19.29), with a volume of 5561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,455 ($19.01).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £313.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.33%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

