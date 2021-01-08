Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.57. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

