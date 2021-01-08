Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.
HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.57. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
